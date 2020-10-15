In DU’s 2nd cut-off, expect most courses open but slight dip

Of 59,730 applications, 22,186 approved so far. Praveen Khanna

Several applications were yet to be processed on Wednesday — the last day of applying for admissions to undergraduate courses at Delhi University (DU) colleges on the basis of the first cut-off. Most top colleges are likely to have a majority of their courses open in the second round of admissions, but with only a marginal dip in cut-offs. While Wednesday was the last day of applying, those whose applications have been cleared will have time to pay their fee and finish the admission process till 12 pm on Friday.

The second cut-off is likely to be announced on Saturday, on the basis of which admissions will begin on Monday. Out of a total of 59,730 applications, 22,186 have been approved and 11,248 applicants have paid the fee and completed their admission so far. Lady Shri Ram College, which had declared highest cut-offs at 100% for Political Science, Psycho-logy and Economics courses, will see all three subjects open for admission in the second round. “But the drop in cut-offs will be marginal because we don’t want to risk over admission. Two of our other courses will likely be closed in the second list,” said principal Suman Sharma, without revealing the names of the courses.

At Miranda House, principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said that the college’s Political Science course — with a total sanctioned strength of 68 and a 99% cut-off — is likely to remain open only for the SC and OBC categories in the second list. “I have approved 666 admissions as of 5 pm… In political science, we have approved 78 admissions of which 60 have paid. Admissions for the unreserved category will close in that programme. It is also likely to close for the unreserved category in Geography…,” she said.

At Hindu College, more than the sanctioned number of seats has been filled in all unreserved, SC and ST categories for Political Science, the course in which it had set its highest cut-off at 99.5% for unreserved seats. It has also filled more than the sanctioned number of unreserved seats in English. However, in other courses with high cut-offs, such as B.Com (Hons), Economics and Statistics, many seats are yet to be filled. “There is still room for uncertainty because there are results of entrance examinations which are coming out even now,” said principal Anju Shrivastava.

IP College for Women is also likely to keep admissions for most subjects open, barring various BA Programme combinations. Shri Ram College of Commerce principal Simrit Kaur said she cannot say till Friday if courses will remain open.

