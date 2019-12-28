No extra answer sheet for class 10 and 12 students, says Chhattisgarh Board

CGBSE board exams to begin from March 2. (Representational) CGBSE board exams to begin from March 2. (Representational)

In the upcoming Chhatisgarh Board examinations, candidates will not get any extra answer sheets. Class 10 students will get a 32-page long answer booklet while class 12 students will get a 42-page answer booklet for physics and mathematics exams, according to a recent circular released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBE).

In the first page of the answer booklets, candidates will only have to fill in their details including name, roll number etc. They are not allowed to use both sides of the page for writing answers. This mean students will effectively get only 30 pages. Students, as per the board, will have to practice limiting the length of their answers.

The CG Board class 10 exams will be held from March 3 to March 26 and class 12 will be held from March 2 to March 31, 2020. The exams will be held for three hours duration. However, candidates will get extra time to read the question paper.

In the academic year 2019, over 7.69 lakh students appeared in CGBSE class 10 and class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage for class 12 was 78.43 per cent and for class 10, the overall pass percentage was 68.20 per cent.

Meanwhile, the CGBSE has collected Rs 7.97 crore as registration fee from students appearing for board exams. This includes fee collected from class 9, 11 and half-year fee from students appearing for class 10 and 12 board exams.

