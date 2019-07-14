In bid to increase enrolment, NDMC schools renamed after Vajpayee

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has changed the names of its schools from Nagar Palika schools to “Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya” after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

According to the council, the decision was taken early this week to improve “public perception on schools and enhance enrolment”. “In order to increase enrolment in NDMC schools and improve public perception about them, we have passed a resolution to change the names of all Nagar Palika schools to Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya from the 2019-20 academic session,” NDMC’s education director R P Gupta said, adding that all principals have been asked to get the school names changed in all records.

The civic body runs 31 schools in the city.

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi said the council had received multiple requests, seeking that parks and schools be renamed after the late PM.

“Atalji’s life is worth emulating for students. He was a poet, writer, profound thinker, a man of high intellect. His name will inspire students,” Lekhi said.

She added that other similar projects are also in the pipeline.

The development comes days after the Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital proposed that its medical institute be called Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

The institute is currently known as the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The proposal was sent to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan by the college administration Monday.

The South body has also decided to name its under-construction headquarters near Pragati Maidan after Vajpayee.