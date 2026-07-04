In a first, Yogesh Singh re-appointed as DU vice chancellor

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh has been appointed to the top varsity post for a second term, becoming the first to do so. “President of India re-appoints Professor Yogesh Singh as the Vice Chancellor of University of Delhi,” an Education Ministry official said. In 2023, the central government revived a nearly decade-old proposal and approved an amendment to the statutes of Delhi University (DU) that enables the reappointment of the vice chancellor.

Previously, the Delhi University Act prohibited a second term for the vice chancellor through reappointment. Singh initially became the vice chancellor of DU in 2021.

Meanwhile, Delhi University has commenced Phase II of its undergraduate admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal on Friday, allowing candidates to fill their college and programme preferences ahead of the first seat allocation list on July 16.