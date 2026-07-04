In a first, Yogesh Singh re-appointed as DU vice chancellor

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh has been appointed to the top varsity post for a second term, becoming the first to do so. “President of India re-appoints Professor Yogesh Singh as the Vice Chancellor of University of Delhi,” an Education Ministry official said. In 2023, the central government revived a nearly decade-old proposal and approved an amendment to the statutes of Delhi University (DU) that enables the reappointment of the vice chancellor.
Previously, the Delhi University Act prohibited a second term for the vice chancellor through reappointment. Singh initially became the vice chancellor of DU in 2021.
Meanwhile, Delhi University has commenced Phase II of its undergraduate admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal on Friday, allowing candidates to fill their college and programme preferences ahead of the first seat allocation list on July 16.
According to the admission schedule released by the university, candidates who have completed Phase I registration will be able to participate in Phase II from July 3 until 11.59 pm on July 11. The first CSAS allocation list will be announced at 5 pm on July 16. Candidates allotted seats must accept them between July 16 and July 18, while colleges will verify and approve applications by July 20. The last date for payment of admission fees under the first round is July 21.
DU dean of admissions Haneet Gandhi clarified that during this period, students will be able to fill in their college and programme preferences.