In a first, Punjab’s education dept officials to teach in state schools

Punjab government has directed senior officials in the state’s education department have to take classes in government schools after adopting one school each in rural areas where they will select a class and one subject of their choice to teach.

According to orders, which were issued on Monday evening by Assistant Director Education Department after getting the same from the Office of Secretary, Punjab Education, all the Directors of Education Department, Director, State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), all assistant and deputy directors of department and all District Education Officers (DEOs) of state will adopt a school each in rural areas and in that school they will select a subject of a particular class.

After identifying the school, the concerned official will direct the teachers of the related subject over bringing improvement in that subject. The official will then evaluate that subject and also teach the same subject at least once in a month in adopted school.

All these officials will send the progress report of the adopted school, class and subject to the head office every month. All the officials have been asked to submit their choice for the school and subject within 10 days so that this practice can be started from the coming academic session from April 1.

“Why such orders are being passed by the higher authorities as it will not help much,” said one DEO, adding that it will add to clerical work of making monthly evaluation reports.

Another DEO said: “It will instill a sense of responsibility among the officials who are just involved in administrative work and do not get into the real situation at ground level.” He added that it will also help senior authorities in getting first hand information to make policies in the future.

