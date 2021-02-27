NTA to conduct Assam Olympiad on March 21

Assam Olympiad will be held on March 21. Representational image/ Express Photo by Praveen Khanna

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting a state-level exam in Assam for the first time on March 21. The Olympiad will be held for the government school students studying in classes 6 to 12. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the website- ao.nta.ac.in till February 28.

The online correction window will be opened till March 3, and the hall ticket will be available to download from March 5. The pen-and-paper based exam will contain multiple choice questions (MCQ) in maths and science. The candidates will be required to choose any of the languages — Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, English.

The exams will be held in both the sessions — morning session (8:30 am to 11:30 am) for classes 6 to 9, while afternoon session (1:30 pm to 4:30 pm) for classes 10 to 12.

Check paper pattern

Check NTA paper pattern. Check NTA paper pattern.

Eligibility: Candidates who are studying in classes 6 to 12 can apply/ appear in the exam.

The result will be announced in April, as per NTA. For any assistance candidates can call the NTA Help line at 0120-6895200 or ao@nta.ac.in.