NIT-Rourkela awards blockchain-based digital degrees

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has become the first NIT to award Blockchain-based digital degrees to more than 1500 students on its 19th convocation, held on August 13.

These degrees were developed in assistance with IIT Kanpur’s C3i Innovation Hub, under the aegis of the National Blockchain Project mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To download the degrees, candidates will receive an OTP on their mobile number, which will also be sent to their email id, to provide access to a secure portal containing their degrees. The degrees would also be available to be downloaded as a PDF file making them accessible anywhere globally.

“Blockchain system works on the principle of decentralization, which results in control not being in the hands of one person but on a distributed network. Information in a blockchain is recorded and stored sequentially along with an exact timestamp and cannot be altered making it a tamper-proof transcript,” the official press release explained.

This digital wallet will provide a secure, tamper-proof environment that the students can share with their prospective employers. It will also be easier to verify instantly and will save the laborious verification process carried out by third parties that takes at least two to three weeks.

During the 19th annual convocation 2021, six institute gold medals, five endowment gold medals, five endowment awards, 70 branch topper medals and one endowment cash awards were awarded to graduates A total of 11 alumni were conferred with Distinguished Alumnus Award–2021 and 1,555 students (859 undergraduate, 608 post-graduate, 88 PhDs) were awarded their degrees.