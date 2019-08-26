In a first, ITI run by state to offer course in aviation in partnership with Dassault

Soon, the Nagpur-based Industrial Training Institute (ITI) run by the state government will introduce a first-of-its-kind course required for the aviation industry.

The course, titled Aeronautical Structure and Equipment Fitter, will be run over three divisions in a self-financed mode. The approval for the coursework came after the recent bilateral meeting between India and France, during which plans for several collaborations were sealed.

This is for the first time that a trade related to aviation has been introduced by the Directorate of General Training, Ministry of Skill Development, Government of India, in an ITI anywhere in the country, said an official.

The course will be run in partnership with France-based Dassault Aviation, which will offer support through infrastructure required for the course. Besides, French faculty will be engaged for practical and theory coursework. The joint venture will be reviewed after three academic years and based on the report, a decision on the future of the course will be decided.