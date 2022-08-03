In a first, IIT-B alumnus to head institute’s Board of Governors

August 3, 2022 1:29:15 am
AN IIT-Bombay alumnus has been appointed as the Chairperson of the institute’s Board of Governors (BoG). Dr Sharad Kumar Saraf, an alumnus of IIT-B, Electrical Engineering, 1969 batch, has been a member of the IIT-B BoG for the past four years. He is also serving as the Chairperson of the BoG at IIT-Jammu.
Saraf is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of Technocraft Industries India Ltd., which he co-founded in 1972 with his brother Sudarshan, another IIT-B alumnus.
He succeeds Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairperson of INSPACe – Department of Space, Government of India.
On his appointment as the BoG Chairperson, Saraf said, “I am excited about this new responsibility…My objective as the Chairperson of BoG at IIT Bombay is three-fold: To improve the quality of education and student life on campus, to focus on research work that is relevant and commercially viable, and supporting start-ups…”
