In a first, all IIT seats are filled

In a first, all seats in the 23 colleges of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have been filed. HRD secretary R Subrahmanyam, confirming the news, said that all the 13,604 undergraduate seats were filled after proactive cooperation of all IITs and coordination by IIT Roorkee.

“13,604 undergraduate admissions in IITs this year with NIL vacant seats. A great step for us in MHRD… achieved with proactive cooperation of all IITs and coordination by IIT Roorkee,” tweeted R. Subrahmanyam.

The admission in across all 23 IITs are in excess as per data released by the HRD Ministry. According to sources, this means the seats earmarked for the economically weaker section students (roughly 620) have also been filled. This is the first year that the EWS quota has been introduced.

In 2018, there were 118 seats had found no takers. There were 110 vacant seats in 2017, 96 seats in 2016, 32 seats in 2015, three seats in 2014 and 149 seats in 2013.

Meanwhile, IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi have been featured in the University Grants Commission’s new list of 20 Institution of Eminence (IOEs). The other colleges include the Indian Institue of Science (IISc) and private institutes BITS-Pilani, Manipal Academy of Higher Institutes and Jio Institutes.

UGC has recommended that Delhi University, BHU, Hyderabad University, IIT-Madras and IIT-Kharagpur be granted IOE status by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), officials said.

Among universities that have got the UGC recommendations for issuing the letter of intent are Jamia Hamdard University, OP Jindal University and Shiv Nadar University. Meanwhile, Aligarh Muslim University, Tezpur University and Ashoka University have failed to make the cut for the IOE status, officials said.

