Improvement exams in up to 3 subjects: CISCE to begin application for rechecking from May 1

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 results for the 2026 exams. Overall pass percentages in Class 10 and Class 12, stand at 99.18 per cent and 99.13 per cent, respectively. Students unsatisfied with the marks obtained in ICSE and ISC exams will have the provision to apply for rechecking of results, re-evaluation and appear in the improvement exams.

CISCE 2026 Result Live

Students will be able to submit requests to recheck results from May 1 to 4. Candidates can apply for result recheck through the “Public Services” section on the CISCE website by logging into the Service Portal using their registered email ID and password. New users can register via the “Register Now” option. School heads can submit requests through the CAREERS Portal.

The recheck fee is Rs 1,000 per paper for ICSE (Class 10) and Rs 1,000 per subject for ISC (Class 12), per candidate. The recheck window will be open from May 1 to May 4, 2026. No requests will be accepted after the deadline.

All recheck results will be released together on the CISCE website and will also be accessible via the Careers Portal, CISCE said.

The ICSE examination for Class 10 was conducted in 67 written subjects, of which 20 were Indian languages, 14 were foreign languages, and 1 classical language. The ISC 2026 exams for Class 12 were conducted in 45 written subjects, of which 13 were Indian languages, two were foreign languages, and 2 classical languages.

Re-evaluation and improvement exams

The candidates who are not satisfied with the recheck result of the subjects for which they had applied will be permitted to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts of that/ those subjects and papers only.

Requests for re-evaluation will begin one day after the declaration of recheck results. The module will be available for three days, the Council added, saying that students can apply for re-evaluation through the ‘Public Services’ section on the CISCE website by logging into the CISCE Service Portal using their registered email ID and password. New users must register first. School heads can submit applications via the Careers Portal.

Story continues below this ad

The fee for re-evaluation is Rs 1,500 per paper or subject per candidate for both ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12). The fee is non-refundable. The declaration date of the re-evaluation results will be announced on the CISCE website.

All re-evaluation results will be released together within three weeks on the official website.