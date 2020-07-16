Impressive results for most city schools, high number of students in 90+ club

Sanskriti School, Bhukum, saw 100 per cent results and more than half of the batch scoring above 90 per cent, said director Devyani Mungali. (File) Sanskriti School, Bhukum, saw 100 per cent results and more than half of the batch scoring above 90 per cent, said director Devyani Mungali. (File)

Most schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the city reported cent percent pass percentage in the Class X results announced on Wednesday, with a high number of students in the 90+ score club. Even as celebrations were muted due to the current lockdown, schools were elated over the results of their students, some of whom reported a remarkable improvement compared to the previous years.

Sanskriti School, Bhukum, saw 100 per cent results and more than half of the batch scoring above 90 per cent, said director Devyani Mungali.

However, the remarkable feat was a 99.6 per cent overall score by school topper Aadit Shailesh Litake, followed by a 99 per cent score by Pranjal Deshmukh, who also won a national-level music competition the same year.

Amanora School also achieved a 100 per cent pass result, with 54 of 155 students scoring above 90 per cent, and Siddhesha Thepade emerging as the school topper with a 98 per cent score. Principal Meera Nair credited the consistent perseverance of the teachers and students for the performance.

Nigdi’s City Pride School saw all 134 students clear the exams, of which 89 students scored above 90 per cent and Vedant Sameer Talegaonkar emerged as the school topper with 98.8 per cent. Delhi Public School, Mohammedwadi, also saw 100 per cent results, with 156 students among 262 students, including 11 students with learning disability, scoring above 90 per cent. Arush Mathur and Neelesh Kumar Jana both emerged as school toppers with a score of 98.8 percent aggregrate in five subjects.

Mrinalini Bhosale, principal of Vikhe Patil Memorial School, said the performance of girls outshone the boys, as Tanvi Kakade secured the first rank with 98.4 per cent, with a 100 per cent score in Marathi, Mathematics and Social Science. Of 142 students who appeared, all cleared, with 51 per cent of the batch scoring above 90 per cent.

Aundh D A V Public School, which had one of the highest number of students, saw all 491 students clear exams, with Shreya Mehta emerging as the school topper with 98.8 percent and 247 students scoring above 90 per cent.

Army Public School, Pune, had a batch of 352 students, all of whom cleared the exams, with 110 students scoring above 90 per cent. Rhythem Sood, the school topper, got 98 per cent. APS Kirkee also saw entire batch pass exams, with 70 per cent scoring above 90 per cent and Aayush Babasaheb More emerging as the school topper with 99 per cent score.

Pranav Raskar topped Aundh’s Karnatak High School with 98 per cent score, while Kumari Pranjal, who scored 96 per cent, topped Kendriya Vidyalaya no 2, AFS Pune, among 114 students, all of whom cleared the exams.

Jnana Prabhodini Prashala also saw good results this year with all 77 students passing and a school average of 92 per cent. Gautam Rajhans stood first in the batch with a 98.6 percent score.

