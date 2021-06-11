Implement multidisciplinary learning on lines of NEP: Karnataka Deputy CM

Out of around 220 engineering colleges in the state, over 110 colleges have good infrastructure and multidisciplinary learning could be introduced in these colleges (Representational Photo)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan on Thursday directed the Higher Education Council to come out with a curriculum framework by July end on implementing multidisciplinarity in engineering colleges by including the option to learn science-based subjects.

Read | Karnataka: Expert panel to prepare guidelines for 2021-22 academic year, NEP implementation ‘top agenda’



Ashwathnarayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said in a statement that he asked authorities concerned to implement multidisciplinarity along the lines of National Educational Policy (NEP), from the current academic year itself.

Out of around 220 engineering colleges in the state, over 110 colleges have good infrastructure and multidisciplinary learning could be introduced in these colleges by including options to learn subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Applied Maths etc, Narayan said.