IMF data shows hiring trends across Asia fell 10% in AI-exposed roles

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT, the AI chatbot, in November 2022, employers across Asia have cut demand for workers in jobs more exposed to AI. The IMF’s October 2026 Regional Economic Outlook: Asia and Pacific offers some of the first empirical evidence of this shift, finding that employer demand in AI-exposed occupations fell by nearly 10% relative to less-exposed jobs.

The International Monetary Fund’s report is based on 40 million online job postings from 19 low-income, emerging and advanced Asian economies. This lets it track what skills employers want, by economy, industry and occupation, month by month through April 2026.

The IMF compared jobs where AI is more useful with jobs where it is less useful. Coding is an example of a highly exposed job. Managing supplier relationships is the example of a less-exposed one. The comparison was made within the same economy, industry, and month, and it accounts for the scope for remote work. This helps separate AI’s effect from other forces, such as post-pandemic hiring shifts or earlier over-hiring.