IIM-Calcutta launches executive programme in investment banking and capital markets

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM) has launched an Executive Program in Investment Banking and Capital Markets (EPIBCM) in association with Imarticus Learning. It is a one-year-long programme, which would have three foundation modules and seven advanced modules.

In addition to this, a three-day intensive workshop will also be conducted at the IIM Calcutta campus during the first quarter, followed by a three-day workshop towards the end of the programme.

The programme will be delivered online once a week as per the schedule. The course fee will be Rs. 3,98,000+GST, including the charges for campus immersion.

Anyone with a minimum two years of relevant work experience and at least 50 per cent marks in graduation / post-graduation is eligible for this programme at IIM Calcutta. The course is expected to begin in April 2022 and interested candidates can visit the programme’s official website —iimcal.ac.in/ldp/EPIBCM — for more information.

This new programme has been launched with the objective of providing learners with in-depth domain knowledge of Investment Banking and Global Capital Markets. It will be covering various topics such as debt and equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, portfolio fund management, securities market research and valuation, sales and trading, and securities regulations. It will also cover the entire Investment Banking and Capital Markets spectrum.

Students will be taught concepts through case studies, real-life examples from the capital market, corporate finance events, and general discussions.