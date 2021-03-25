IIM Bodh Gaya launches 5-year integrated programme in management

IIM Bodh Gaya Thursday launched its first integrated programme in management for the academic year 2021. The first three years will be for undergraduate studies and the latter two years will be for the core management studies, and the IPM course will culminate with an MBA.

The IPM offers a total of 60 seats for the candidates where 50 seats are gender-neutral and 10 seats are reserved for female candidates under the supernumerary quota. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT). The JIPMAT will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts entrance test like JEE Main, NEET.

IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu have come together to conduct JIPMAT across 78 cities in India.

The registration will start from April 1. The assessment will be done based on class 10, 12 and entrance test scores, the weightage for which will be 70 per cent, 15 per cent, and 15per cent, respectively.

The eligibility criteria to apply for the entrance test is minimum marks of 60 per cent in class 10 and 12 with a 5 per cent relaxation for the SC, ST, transgenders, and PWD students. There will be no personal interview round.

The first three years of IPM include courses on basic concepts of mathematics, economics, social sciences, psychology, financial management, IT, and organisational behaviour, along with courses on physical training and mental health. Students will have an option to select from a range of elective courses in the final semester to determine their domain of expertise.

The curriculum has been divided into three strata – Enabler courses, Core course, and Enhancement course.