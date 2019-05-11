Acing the Board exams: Illiterate migrant worker’s son tops school in Kerala

In his own words, Bhutto Sajid is an ‘angootha chaap’ (illiterate). However, he has ensured that his own five children get a proper education, and on Sunday, Muhammad Dilshad did him proud after topping his government school in the Class X State Board examinations and securing an A+ grade in all subjects.

What makes the story all the more remarkable is that Sajid is a migrant from Bihar, and Binanipuram Government High School is Malayalam-medium.

Born into a poor family in Darbhanga, Sajid’s family didn’t have the financial means to send him to school. So the 41-year-old did odd jobs, first in his village and then later in Delhi, and in 1999, he was among the first wave of migrant workers from north India who moved to Kerala – a state struggling with a labour shortage after its own labour force started migrating to the Gulf.

“Hum gareeb thhe, nahi padh paye. But mera beta mera sar uncha kar diya (We were poor so couldn’t study. But my son has made me proud),” Sajid said.

Since the Class X Board results began filtering in on Sunday, Sajid, his wife Abida and Dilshad’s teachers have been

flooded with congratulatory calls from government quarters and the media.

Binanipuram Government High School is six decades old, and is located in an industrial belt on the fringes of Kochi, where a large section of inter-state workers are employed. The school receives a sizeable number of applications from children of such workers. In Dilshad’s class of 12 students who wrote the Board examinations this year, four, including him, are from North India.

But, the primary hurdle for such students has been the medium of instruction: most subjects, with the exception of English and Hindi, are taught in Malayalam, which ends up making the learning process arduous.

To solve this particular problem, the Ernakulam district administration flagged off the ‘Roshni’ project two years ago, through which schools with a large number of migrant students were identified. The project, a brainchild of

Ernakulam District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla, involves an extra hour of language proficiency classes in the morning before regular classes begin. To attract more students to the programme, they are also offered breakfast as an incentive.

The project has been a roaring success, and with the help of CSR funds, last year it was extended to nearly 20 schools in the district, covering 750 students.

Teachers at the Binanipuram school argue that the feats of students like Dilshad are worthy of emulation. Having lost two years while shifting homes from Bihar to Kerala, Dilshad was admitted to Class I by his parents. At that time, there were no incentive-based, add-on government initiatives like ‘Roshni’, and Dilshad’s first couple of years at the school were particularly hard. But today, Dilshad says, “Malayalam comes much more naturally to me than Hindi. Kerala is a nice place and I have good friends here.”

Sudhi T S, the mathematics teacher at the school who took a special interest in Dilshad’s studies, said he is more happy with his student’s performance than his own son’s, who had also appeared for the Board examinations this year.

“I had the opportunity of a transfer to another school here two years back… But I stayed on just to help him (Dilshad) out. I wanted to see him do well in the exams because he has a bright future ahead,” he said, adding that he would often fix special classes at 6 am in the morning for Dilshad’s batch.