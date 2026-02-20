IITs to allow undergraduate students to study across 23 campuses

The Indian Institutes of Technology plan to allow undergraduate students to study across all 23 campuses nationwide by enabling the transfer of credits for courses completed at another IIT.

The IIT Council, the top coordinating body for the institutes, made this recommendation at its meeting in August last year. It set a target of “5% undergraduate student exchange across IITs, ensuring smooth credit transfer for courses taken at other IITs.”

Professor Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, said the details are being worked out, and each IIT would have to clear the matter at its Senate level.

“We are working on the circumstances under which we will enable this…at the Council level, there is agreement. But procedurally, we are formalising a document on which every senate would have to agree on some fundamental level. Then we can start rolling it out as more of them clear it through their senate. We’re still in the document stage. It would be preferable if we had a common document,” Prof Haridoss said.