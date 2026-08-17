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IITs are now teaching working professionals, a space long held by IIMs

Before 2020, IITs' executive programmes mostly meant short campus workshops. Now they run full online master's degrees, participation is up more than tenfold at one institute, and fees run up to Rs 8 lakh.

ACROSS CAMPUSES, IITs RAMP UP EXECUTIVE EDUCATION PROGRAMMESThe trend is clearest at the first-generation IITs, which have expanded their offerings in emerging technology domains over the past four to five years. (File photo)
Written by: Pallavi Smart
6 min readMumbaiAug 17, 2026 06:59 AM IST First published on: Aug 17, 2026 at 06:33 AM IST

From short-term certificates to master’s degrees, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are increasingly turning their academic brand and industry links toward a domain once associated more with Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs): executive programmes.

The shift has been driven by rising demand for upskilling, growing acceptance of online and hybrid learning after the pandemic, expanding industry partnerships — and the fact that, unlike government-subsidised BTech programmes, these courses pay for themselves through fees.

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Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her... Read More

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