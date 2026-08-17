IITs are now teaching working professionals, a space long held by IIMs

From short-term certificates to master’s degrees, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are increasingly turning their academic brand and industry links toward a domain once associated more with Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs): executive programmes.

The shift has been driven by rising demand for upskilling, growing acceptance of online and hybrid learning after the pandemic, expanding industry partnerships — and the fact that, unlike government-subsidised BTech programmes, these courses pay for themselves through fees.

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The trend is clearest at the first-generation IITs, which have expanded their offerings in emerging technology domains over the past four to five years. Almost all IITs now run full-fledged master’s programmes and postgraduate diplomas online or in hybrid mode, letting working professionals earn an IIT qualification without leaving their jobs.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science dominate demand among working professionals. But IITs are also introducing specialised programmes in electric vehicles, semiconductor technology, quantum computing, sustainability, robotics, cyber security and construction technology.

Before 2020, executive education at many IITs largely meant short-duration workshops or customised training run on campus for sponsoring organisations. Today, many IITs offer fully online or hybrid postgraduate degrees that professionals can pursue while working.

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Take IIT Madras, which now offers more than 20 executive programmes. A foundational programme in electric vehicles has expanded into a bouquet of courses covering battery technologies, power electronics, software-defined vehicles and electric vehicle engineering. The institute has similarly expanded its offerings in sustainability, construction technology and manufacturing analytics.

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IIT Bombay has offered executive programmes for years but has seen a surge in demand recently. Participation fell to 1,493 across 56 programmes in 2020, from 2,749 across 95 programmes in 2015. By 2025, it had climbed to nearly 20,000 across 133 programmes.

At IIT Kanpur, the shift has been more recent and particularly pronounced in postgraduate education. The institute offered no online executive postgraduate degrees before 2020, but launched its first four under the eMasters initiative in 2022. It now offers nine — seven MTechs, one MSc and one PG Diploma — apart from short-term courses.

“Every IIT has limited classroom space. This (online learning) is the future. Through digital education, we can reach many more learners without compromising on quality,” Prof Hemant Kaushik of IIT Guwahati said.

He pointed to the institute’s flagship online MTech in Flood and Water Resource Management, with a cohort of 66 last year and more than 320 offers already made this year, including to professionals sponsored by the Assam government. These offers refer to the number of candidates expressing interest to join based on which the institute decides the cohort size.

Prof Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Associate Chair of the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at IIT Madras, said professionals want to upgrade their skills without taking a career break. “The industry is changing rapidly and professionals need to constantly upskill. Institutes like IITs are able to offer structured, curated and mentored learning because we closely engage with industry and understand where the skill gaps exist,” he said.

Industry partnerships are also shaping courses. “(IIT Madras) has always worked closely with industry to solve real-world problems. Executive education is another way of building that relationship while creating highly skilled professionals,” Muthuvijayan said.

According to IIT Bombay, there is also demand from organisations preparing their workforce for technology-led change, with AI emerging as a particularly strong driver.

“Companies and government organisations are increasingly seeking customised programmes aligned with specific capability gaps. At the same time, online and hybrid delivery have enabled IIT Bombay to reach professionals who may not be able to participate in conventional full-time or exclusively on-campus programmes,” the institute said.

Demand now runs well beyond technical roles. “Managers, business leaders, government officials, educators and professionals from diverse functions increasingly require an understanding of AI, data and digital transformation,” it said.

IIT Delhi acknowledged a steady increase over the last few years. “One of the biggest reasons is the growing demand from professionals who want to upgrade their skills without taking a career break. At the same time, industries are evolving rapidly, creating a need for specialised training in both technology and non-technology domains. Improved online delivery has also made these programmes accessible to learners across the country,” it said.

Its portfolio has expanded over the past decade, the institute said, with growth particularly noticeable after 2020 and more programmes now offered in online and blended formats.

Prof Vimal Kumar, in-charge of outreach activities at IIT Kanpur, said Covid forced institutes to think differently. “Online learning is not a substitute to classroom learning, but it provides a close enough experience to obtain an IIT degree or certificate. Thanks to technological advancements, a lot of stimulation-based learning possibilities are available too,” he said.

Executive programmes carry substantially higher fees than regular academic programmes. The MTech in Robotics and AI and the MTech in Flood and Water Resource Management, both at IIT Guwahati, cost Rs 8 lakh each, while its online PG Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management costs Rs 3.5 lakh.

Officials acknowledge executive education has become an important revenue stream, though they insist revenue is not the primary objective behind the expansion.

IIT Kharagpur said in a written response: “The difference in fees has a structural explanation before it has a commercial one. Degree programmes at an IIT are substantially supported by public funding. Executive programmes are not. They are self-financed, and the fee reflects the full cost of faculty time, content development, delivery, assessment and administration. Surplus, if any, is redeployed into programme development, faculty honoraria and the capacity to run the next set of programmes.”

IIT Delhi said that while the programmes are expected to be financially sustainable, revenue is not the sole driver of expansion. “Academic quality, industry relevance and the broader objective of lifelong learning continue to guide the institute’s approach to executive education,” it said.

Prof Soumitra Satapathi, Coordinator of the Continuing Education Centre (CEC) at IIT Roorkee, said, “But that is not the only thing, because quality is of utmost importance. Many times we have had to say no to companies if there was a possibility of compromise on quality.”

Prof Satapathi pointed out that costs rise in order to ensure quality. For instance, instead of depending entirely on ed-tech platforms to offer courses, IITs are looking at developing their own platforms.

The IIMs have been offering short and long-term executive programmes for more than two decades now in subjects ranging from HR to innovation.