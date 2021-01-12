IITs offer MBA programmes, admissions based on CAT score

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will enroll students based on the common admission test (CAT) score for admission to their MBA programmes — much like Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Eight IITs, including in Bombay, Delhi, Dhanbad, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee, are offering admissions to their two-year MBA programmes.

As the first step for MBA admission across IITs, candidates will have to apply at each institute individually. The application process across IITs is on. The last date to apply is January 31. Further selection process for each IIT will be different. While this is similar to IIM admissions, MBAs offered by IITs are independent and will have nothing to do with IIMs.

This year, too, most of the top-scoring students in CAT were from an engineering background. Of the nine candidates who scored 100 percentile in the CAT 2020 exam, all were men and seven were from engineering or technology background, one was from a mathematics background, and another from management background. Five of 100 percentile scoring students were from IITs.

At the rank 2, 19 candidates have scored an overall 99.99 percentile in CAT 2020, of which 18 are male and one female. Out of these candidates, 16 were from the engineering or technology background. A total of 1,90,144 candidates had appeared for CAT 2020.