IITs not to participate in Times Higher Education world university rankings

The leading Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) have decided not to participate in any of the Times Higher Education (THE) – World University Rankings this year (2020). In a joint press release, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee have withdrawn their names as they were dissatisfied with the lack of transparency in the ranking parameters.

These IITs will reconsider their decision next year if the Times Higher Education is able to convince them about the parameters and transparency in their ranking process, the release mentioned.

Last year, none of the premier institutes made it to the list of top 200 universities. Only IIT-Ropar and IISc Bengaluru featured among the top 301-350 universities of the world. IIT-Indore ranked among top 351-400 universities of the world, while IITs of Bombay, Delhi and Kharagpur were placed in the 401-500 bracket.

Last year, director of IIT-Delhi, V Ramgopal Rao in a social media post commented that “rankings are not the best indicators of Indian institutes”. In an interview to the indianexpress.com, he said, “THE is completely disconnected with what is happening in India. They have no idea about our institutions. QS ranks us very highly in research.”

The methodology used by THE, as mentioned on its website for 2018 rankings, institutions provide and sign off their institutional data for use in the rankings. “On the rare occasions, when a particular data point is not provided, we enter a conservative estimate for the affected metric. By doing this, we avoid penalising an institution too harshly with a ‘zero’ value for data that it overlooks or does not provide, but we do not reward it for withholding them,” THE website says.

Performance indicators for the evaluation of rankings are grouped into five areas: teaching (the learning environment), research (volume, income and reputation), citations (research influence), international outlook (staff, students and research) and industry income (knowledge transfer).

