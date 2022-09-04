IITs’ multi-disciplinary approach well aligned with NEP 2020: President Droupadi Murmu

The President of India Droupadi Murmu believes that the multi-disciplinary approach of the IITs is well aligned with the new National Education Policy. She made these comments during the closing ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi).

Murmu also said that the story of IITs is the story of independent India. “The IITs proved to the world the capability of India in the domains of education and technology. In more than one way, the story of the IITs is the story of Independent India. The IITs have contributed immensely to India’s improved standing on the global stage today,” she said.

She added that IITians are leaders not just in the field of science and technology but also in the fields of education, industry, entrepreneurship, civil society, activism, journalism, literature and politics.

President Murmu said that this multi-disciplinary approach of the IITs is well aligned with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. “IITs have expanded outside their traditional strengths in science and engineering. They now offer qualitative programmes in humanities, social sciences, design, management and public policy. This multidisciplinary approach is well aligned with the new National Education Policy,” she said.

Emphasising on the role the IITs have played in improving India’s standing at a global level, the President said that the nation expects the IITs to help them achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

President Murmu highlighted how IIT Delhi is ‘encouraging research and innovation in a big way’, and the research and innovation park which was inaugurated on September 3 would give a boost to growth and innovation. The new research and innovation park aims to create an ecosystem in which students, faculty and industry would exchange ideas.

The President also hailed IIT-Delhi’s contributions during the pandemic, helping India overcome a public health crisis, and in development of new IITs such as IIT Ropar and IIT Jammu.