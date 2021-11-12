IITs losing out on world rankings due to focus only on engineering: IIT-Delhi Director 

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi continues to be in the top 200 institutes in the world for engineering and technology but the institute has not been able to take any top spot in the international rankings like QS and Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, said that IITs are losing out on international rankings because they are only focused on engineering.

“We are improving our rankings in engineering and tech but it will still take some time for us to rank higher in world university rankings. It is mainly because we are not comprehensive enough as compared to other foreign universities especially in the US,” he said.

He added, “If we compare an IIT with Stanford then we are bound to lose because the US university has many schools such as for law, medicine etc. There is a need to promote interdisciplinary education to achieve higher ranks in international rankings.”

Also read | IITs launch new BTech programmes to become ‘industry-ready’

In an attempt to adopt an interdisciplinary route to education, the institute has launched 10 academic units in the past six years. IIT Delhi has also launched five new BTech programmes, 8 MTech degrees, 2 MSc courses this year.

The institute will also launch a bachelor’s programme in Design, which will be offered from next year onwards. “A BTech in Design degree will also be launched in the next couple of years,” Rao added