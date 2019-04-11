Toggle Menu
IITs, JNU collaborate with German universities for first programme on Bio Big Data Sciencehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/iits-jnu-collaborate-with-german-universities-for-first-programme-on-bio-big-data-science-5668481/

IITs, JNU collaborate with German universities for first programme on Bio Big Data Science

The Research Training Group will set up 50 PhD projects, which will be supervised by scientists from both India and Germany. The first funding of the program will begin with an investment of €3 million from each of the two organizing partners - Heidelberg University and DBT.

IIT Mdras, Bio sensor, PhD, offbeat courses, iit admissions, research courses india. mou, joint phd programme, health sensiong, health bio sensing, education news
Dr Dieter W. Heermann (3rd left), University of Heidelberg, during the MoU signing for joint Heidelberg-DBT Graduate Program on Big Data Research at University of Allahabad, Prayagraj

Six leading Indian institutes are collaborating to establish the first Joint Indian-German Research Training Group (RTG) on Bio Big Data Science to promote the use of big data methods in biological applications. The programme aims towards educating the next generation of young researchers in the field.

The institutes include the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Madras, University of Allahabad, University of Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). They are partnering with Heidelberg University, Germany, and Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt. of India.

Read | Top 25 engineering colleges in India

The research training group will set up as many as 50 PhD projects, which will be supervised by research tandems consisting of leading Indian and German scientists. The first funding of the programme will be between 2019 and 2025 with an investment of €3 Million from each of the two organising partners (Heidelberg University and DBT).

The program organised its first summer school at Allahabad University, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from April 1-5, 2019. Participating scientists gathered to train postgraduate students on topics ranging from bio-molecular modelling to visualisation of large data frames. During this event, the partners will sign the bilateral MoUs, which will officially mark the beginning of the cooperation.

Parallel to the summer school a networking workshop was held to foster the formation of research tandems and the definition of new research projects.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Annual prize giving function held at Post Graduate Govt College
2 Panjab University syndicate approves increase in number of seats
3 Panjab University hostelers give thumbs down to proposed biometric attendance