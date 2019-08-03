IITs fill all BTech seats, first time since 2013

Toggle Menu
Last year, about 118 seats had found no takers. Before that, 110 seats in 2017, 96 seats in 2016, 32 seats in 2015, 3 seats in 2014 and 149 seats in 2013 were vacant.

This is the first year that the EWS quota has been introduced. (Representational image)

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have collectively managed to fill all BTech seats this year, for the first time since 2013.

In fact, at the moment, admissions across all 23 IITs are in excess as per the data released by the HRD Ministry. According to sources, this means the seats earmarked for the economically weaker section students (roughly 620) have also been filled. This is the first year that the EWS quota has been introduced.

