3 IITs collaborate with University of Alberta for Joint Doctoral Degree Programs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, IIT-Bombay and IIT-Kharagpur have collaborated with the University of Alberta, Canada for Joint Doctoral Degree Programs (JDPs). Under this collaboration, students from India and Canada will get a chance to undertake research at the partner institution for six months to a year. A special certification upon graduation will also be awarded to these students, as per the IIT-Roorkee.

Under the programme, each collaborating institution will admit up to a maximum of two joint degree students each academic year for the Joint Degree Program. Professors from both UAlberta and the IITs will serve as joint supervisors, identifying research projects for students to pursue during their doctoral studies. Both UAlberta and participating IITs have agreed to create doctoral fellowships that will provide financial support in the form of a monthly stipend to cover the cost of accommodation and meals for JDP students during the duration of their visit.

In an official statement by IIT-Roorkee, David H Turpin, President, UAlberta said, “These programs create new opportunities to equip doctoral students with perspectives and skills that will benefit a global society. When we connect with leading international institutions such as the IITs, we are fuelling new capacity for teaching, learning, and research.”

While many other countries around the world have found success in strengthening their collaborations with the IITs through JDPs, UAlberta is the only Canadian university to have established such programs at this time, claims IIT-Roorkee.

UAlberta holds various partnership agreements to support academic mobility and joint research in place with IIT-Roorkee since 2011, IIT-Bombay since 2009, and IIT-Kharagpur since 2013.

