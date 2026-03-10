IIT(ISM) Dhanbad opens applications for summer research internship scheme 2026

The Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad has announced its Summer Research Internship Scheme (SRIS) for 2026 for undergraduate and postgraduate students across India. The Office of Dean (Research & Development) announced the scheme, which also includes a Long Term Research Internship option, aiming to give students hands-on research exposure at one of India’s premier technical institutions.

The research scheme is structured into three categories:

–Category-I for BTech students

–Category-II for postgraduate students

–Category-III for those seeking a longer engagement, ranging from six to twelve months.

All three funding types — institute-funded, project-funded, and self-funded — are available, with the institute committing to three funded positions per department under Categories one and two.

Applications for Categories I and II must be emailed to srip@iitism.ac.in on or before April 15, 2026. Category-III applicants have an extended deadline of April 30, 2026. Selection will be based on CGPA, research publications, awards, the submitted research proposal, and letters of recommendation. The internship duration is two months.

Eligibility

Eligibility is competitive. Applicants from IITs, IISc, IIMs, NITs, IISERs, NISERs, IIEST, Central Universities, and GFTIs must hold a minimum CGPA of 7.5, while students from other institutes are required to have a CGPA of at least 8.0. Crucially, students with any academic backlog or a history of disciplinary action are ineligible to apply.

Application fees

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 500 is required from all applicants, payable via online transfer or UPI — demand drafts will not be accepted.

Interested candidates must submit a completed application form (Annexure two attached in the notification) along with a resume, bonafide certificate, an identity card, a research proposal of approximately 500 words, and the application fee receipt showing the UTR number and payment details — all compiled into a single PDF file.

Stipend

Institute-funded interns under the summer scheme (Categories I and II) will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 5,000 for up to two months. Project-funded interns may receive support subject to the terms of the respective funding agency.

What is the special category, and who can apply?

Category 3, the Long Term Research Internship Scheme, is open to BTech, MTech, MSc, and MBA students for a duration of six to 12 months. Unlike the summer categories, this scheme does not offer institute-funded positions. Candidates must either be project-funded or self-funded, with a cap of five self-funded interns per department.

Long-term interns are also required to pay tuition fees per semester upon joining and must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their parent institution.

Assessment for long-term interns involves a mid-term presentation roughly two months into the internship, followed by a final presentation before a review committee comprising the Head of Department, the internship guide, and the DUGC/DPGC Convener. Completion of both presentations, along with satisfactory attendance, is required for the internship certificate to be issued.

All non-IIT (ISM) interns will be issued a temporary institute identity card, granting access to the library, sports facilities, health centre, computer labs, and internet services. Accommodation on campus may be provided on a payment basis, subject to availability. The institute’s health centre will offer free outpatient consultations and indoor hospitalisation if required.