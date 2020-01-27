IIT UCEED 2020: Last day to challenge answer key today, check result date

IIT UCEED 2020: The online window to challenge answer key will be closed today IIT UCEED 2020: The online window to challenge answer key will be closed today

IIT UCEED 2020: Of all the fashion and design entrance exams conducted in India, the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) held by IIT-Bombay holds a special place.

The UCEED 2020 was recently held on January 18 and witnessed design aspirants from across the nation compete for seats in IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. It is relevant to note that besides the IITs, a number of colleges have now decided to accept UCEED scores for B Des admissions.

Three days post exam, IIT-B released the UCEED answer key, and a day later, the candidate response sheets also became available at uceed.iitb.ac.in. If the need is felt, candidates can challenge the answer key online until January 27. The challenge against the answer key is to be submitted via email.

The organisers have also made the question paper of the IIT UCEED exam available online. While this is relevant for this year’s candidates to utilise the answer keys and predict their score, it is even more relevant for next year’s aspirants to prepare for the UCEED 2021.

The result of UCEED 2020 will be declared later on March 13, 2020. Before that candidates can calculate their most probable score using the official draft answer key and question paper uploaded by IIT Bombay. Note that the answer key is only uploaded for Part A of the exam.

UCEED 2020 result will be available as a scorecard on the website of UCEED and to check it, candidates will be needing user login with the password. The result will be available in the form of a scorecard that the qualified candidates have to download.

The result will convey the rank obtained in the exam that is prepared based on the combined marks in part A and B of the exam. To be included in the rank list of UCEED 2020, general candidates must get 10 per cent marks in each part, OBC should get 9 per cent, and SC, ST and PwD category candidates need to get 5 per cent to get a place in the rank list.

In case, two or more candidates get the same marks, then tie-breaking is applied to them. Which includes higher rank assignment to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Part-B. If the tie is still not resolved then higher rank will be given to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in the section 2 of Part A. If tie is still there, then ranking will be decided based on the marks of section 1 of Part A. If all the criteria fail, candidates will be assigned the same rank.

Once the result is out, the qualified candidates have to apply for admission via the joint seat allocation process for filling B Des seats in IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur. There will be one common application form to apply for all the institutes and the joint seat allocation process shall be conducted by IIT Bombay. All these four institutes are offering a total of 144 seats for admission.

The application form for admission will be available at the IIT Bombay admissions portal. The successful candidates have to select institutes of their choice by indicating the order of preference in the online admission form. The fee to be paid at this stage is Rs 2,000.

The seats will be filled based on the candidate’s UCEED 2020 rank, category and choice of institutes. Candidates who are allocated seats are sent provisional allotment letters via their registered email and to accept the allotment, candidates have to remit the seat acceptance fee of Rs 60,000 as per the assigned deadline. The candidates can practice their choice of seat acceptance by selecting one of the 3 options that are ‘freeze’, ‘float’ or ‘decline’.

Meanwhile, the results of other popular entrance exams such as NIFT entrance exam, and NID entrance exams are also awaited.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd