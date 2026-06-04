IIT Tirupati introduces interdisciplinary dual degree in data science

IIT Tirupati launches new course: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati has introduced a new course in its data science programme. Students can earn an interdisciplinary dual degree by spending one extra year after their BTech course. Once the candidates finish their BTech course, which is for three years, they can join the programme. The programme consists of three years of a BTech degree in their core discipline and one additional year of MTech in data science.
The new course consists of 45 additional credits, and to complete the dual degree programme of IIT Tirupati, candidates have to complete a 25- credit capstone project.
IIT Tirupati introduces Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) in Data Science. @EduMinOfIndia @iit_tirupati pic.twitter.com/Qb1o4yrG7d
— IIT Tirupati (@iit_tirupati) June 3, 2026
As stated in the press release, the programme combines domain knowledge along with data-driven thinking, other than Mathematics and Statistics, Machine Learning and AI, Data Curation and Visualisation, and Computational and Research Skills. It has flexible electives that span across AI, DL, NLP, Time Series Analysis, and many more. The course is not only coursework, but it also consists of a 25- credit research component.
From the new interdisciplinary dual degree course in IIT Tirupati, candidates get advanced expertise in the field of data science. It also gives stronger career opportunities in the tech and research industry and provides the ability to solve complex, real-world problems. The degree is a pathway for candidates to become a data-driven engineer, researcher and innovator.
Meanwhile, IIT Roorkee has declared the JEE Advanced exam on June 1, 2026. Along with that, the final answer keys are also released. The exam was conducted in a computer-based (CBT) mode. Subham Kaur from the IIT Delhi zone has grabbed the All India Rank (AIR) 1 by scoring 330 out of 360 marks. All the qualified candidates have to participate in the JoSAA counselling and seat allocation process.