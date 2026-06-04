IIT Tirupati introduces interdisciplinary dual degree in data science

IIT Tirupati launches new course: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati has introduced a new course in its data science programme. Students can earn an interdisciplinary dual degree by spending one extra year after their BTech course. Once the candidates finish their BTech course, which is for three years, they can join the programme. The programme consists of three years of a BTech degree in their core discipline and one additional year of MTech in data science.

The new course consists of 45 additional credits, and to complete the dual degree programme of IIT Tirupati, candidates have to complete a 25- credit capstone project.