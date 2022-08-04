Over 4,500 vacancies in IITs across country, govt data shows

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
There are 4,596 vacancies in IITs, the government told the Rajya Sabha in response to a question by BJP MP C M Ramesh.
Meanwhile, responding to CPM MP A A Rahim, the government said since September 2021, 18 IITs recruited 286 teachers.
In Bhubaneswar, Bhilai and Roorkee IITs, recruitment is in ‘abeyance’, while on Mandi, Patna and Tirupati campuses, it is ‘under process’, the government informed.
