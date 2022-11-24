IIT Tanzania to become a hub for tech education in Africa: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said that an offshore campus of IIT in Tanzania can be a hub for technology education in Africa.

“India is happy to assist Tanzania with the IIT project. IIT in Tanzania can be a hub for technology education in Africa,” Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted. “I put forward the support required for implementation of the project & also shared India’s willingness to establish a 21st century skill centre in Zanzibar.”

During his meeting with his Tanzania counterpart, he also said that India will put forward the support required for implementation of the project and he also shared India’s willingness to establish a 21st century skill centre in Zanzibar. He has also invited African students to Study in India.

In addition to the Tanzania minister, the Indian minister today met with his counterparts from Mauritius, Zimbabwe and Ghana in New Delhi. These ministers are in India to attend the UNESCO India Africa Hackathon.

He met Mauritius’ Vice PM and Minister of Tertiary Education, Science & Technology Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, Tanzania’s Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Zanzibar, Lela Muhamed Mussa, Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Education, Raymore Machingura, and Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour.

In his meeting with the Mauritius minister, he assured that India remains committed to work together with Mauritius and provide assistance in building capacities in all areas of education and skill development. He also proposed establishing Mauritius as a knowledge and skills hub of Africa and South-east Asia.

The Indian minister suggested constituting a joint working group between India and Zimbabwe on education, skill development and capacity building in his meeting with Zimbabwe’s Raymore Machingura. “I suggested to constitute a joint working group between India and Zimbabwe on education, skill development and capacity building,” he tweeted.

Pradhan proposed setting up of institutional mechanisms and joint working groups between India and Ghana from pre-school to research for achieving mutual priorities with the Ghana minister. “I proposed for setting up of institutional mechanisms and joint working groups between India and Ghana from pre-school to research for achieving mutual priorities,” Pradhan tweeted. “HE John expressed his alignment to the idea and agreed to work together for strengthening academic engagements.”