IITs surge but arts lag: Only 2 Indian institutions break the Global Top 25 in latest QS World Rankings

The campus also saw international opportunities – for the Middle East, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore – offered by various firms in different cohorts.

In the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, IIT-ISM Dhanbad and IIM Ahmedabad have emerged as the highest-ranked Indian institutions, reflecting strong gains in engineering and management disciplines.

The Indian School of Mines (IIT-ISM) Dhanbad and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad emerged as the top-ranked Indian institutions in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 on Wednesday.

Read | IITs Bombay, Delhi, Madras lead globally as India records highest surge in QS Subject Rankings 2026

Releasing the rankings, global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds observed that India has made “rapid strides” in engineering, especially in computer science. However, it said “the picture is not uniformly positive,” with Arts and Humanities remaining “a weak spot”.