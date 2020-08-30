JEE Main, NEET 2020: IIT students, alumni launch portal to provide transportation facility to aspirants

The candidates want a ride on the day of exam, needs to register themselves at eduride.in. Representational image/ special arrangement

JEE Main, NEET 2020: The students and alumni of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have developed a portal to help the candidates of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) with transportation facility on the day of their exams from September 1. JEE Main is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6, while NEET on September 13.

The portal- eduride.in was launched following an appeal by the IIT-Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao. Developed under the mentorship of Rohit Koshy (Past President, IITDAA) and Sanskar Jain (IIT Bombay Alumnus), this portal aims to ease burden of commuting for the needy candidates especially from remote locations and poorly connected areas, the IIT-Delhi release mentioned.

The candidates want a ride on the day of exam, needs to register themselves at eduride.in. They need to enter the details of exam centre and raise a request for a ride. The candidates can also request for a ride over phone, dial- 9311323756, between 10 am to 5 pm. Any person wants to volunteer have to register themselves on the above mentioned website. The volunteers may choose the option to drive the student or make a donation.

Welcoming this initiative, Director V Ramgopal Rao said, “Some candidates had written to me and also commented on the social media channels that they cannot afford private transport and asked for help in reaching the examination centres. Therefore, we immediately made an appeal to the alumni and others for help. While I appreciate the outcome of this appeal (launch of portal eduride.in), I also celebrate it as a glaring example of the innate spirit that we all carry to help the needy in our society.”

How does the portal functions

A. After registrations of alumni, volunteers and candidates, the portal will connect appropriate combinations of volunteers and candidates via exchange of contact details. The two can then coordinate together to plan the travel to the exam centre.

B. The donated money will help the organisers to fund for a cab service for the exam-takers on the day of the exam.

Over 9 lakh candidates will appear for JEE Main, while around 16 lakh for NEET. The students are required to follow the COVID-19 guidelines at the time of appearing for the exam.

