IIT seats rise 13.4% since 2022 to 18,826; female supernumerary seats more than double

The number of female-only supernumerary seats fell from 1,567 in 2022 to 1,453 in 2023 before rising to 3,566 in 2024 and 3,632 in 2025.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 04:04 PM IST
jee admission intake detailed seat matrixIIT seats jump by 13.4% with over 3,700 supernumerary seats reserved for women (AI Image)
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The total seat capacity across the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) increased by 13.4% between 2022 and 2026, from 16,598 to 18,826, according to Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced data. This represents an addition of 2,228 seats over the period.

The expansion was accompanied by a sharp increase in female-only supernumerary seats, which rose from 1,567 in 2022 to 3,776 in 2026. The number of seats allotted in the final counselling round also varied from the reported capacity, partly because additional supernumerary seats were created for specific categories and tie-breaking cases.

What student data shows

IIT seat capacity increased every year between 2022 and 2026, although the pace varied. It rose by 787 seats in 2023, by 375 in 2024, by 400 in 2025 and by 666 in 2026. The largest year-on-year increase was between 2022 and 2023, when capacity grew by about 4.7%. Growth slowed to 2.2% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025, before picking up to 3.7% in 2026.

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The total capacity includes female-only supernumerary seats. These are additional seats created for female candidates over and above the regular pool, rather than seats taken from it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

IIT seats rise 13.4% since 2022 to 18,826

Seat capacity, allotment and category trends, 2022 to 2026
Total capacity
18,826
seats across the IITs in 2026
+2,228 seats since 2022 · +13.4%
Up every single year: seats added
+787
 
+375
 
+400
 
+666
 
20234.7%
20242.2%
20252.3%
20263.7%
202216,598
202618,826
The total includes female-only supernumerary seats.
Female-only seats
3,776
supernumerary seats in 2026, more than double 2022
A leap in 2024
1,567
 
1,453
 
3,566
 
3,632
 
3,776
 
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
The count dipped in 2023, then rose by 2,113 in 2024.
The 2018 policy
2018
when extra seats for women began
 
Women's share: targets
Then~8%
 
2018-1914%
 
2019-2017%
 
2020-2120%
 
Via added seats, not seats taken away.
Foreign nationals
66 → 2
allotted seats, 2022 to 2024
 
Sharp fall in headcount
202266
 
20234
 
20242
 
Supernumerary seats: 11 in 2025 (with OCI/PIO classed as foreign), 15 in 2026.
OCI/PIO candidates
96
admitted as Indian nationals in 2025
 
Up from 75 in 2023
202375
 
202488
 
202596
 
Counted separately from foreign nationals, so the two cannot be compared directly.
Final allotment
18,861
seats allotted in the fifth (final) round, 2026
Allotted vs capacity
Capacity18,826
Allotted18,861
Supernumerary seats created in 2026
DS5
Foreign nationals15
MinCutOff16
Source: JEE Advanced data, 2022 to 2026. Seat figures show availability, not enrolment.
Express InfoGenIE
 

The policy was introduced in 2018 to improve women’s representation in the IITs, where female enrolment was around 8% at the time. The government set targets of 14% in 2018-19, 17% in 2019-20 and 20% in 2020-21 through additional seats. The IITs created 835 female-only supernumerary seats in 2018-19 and 1,122 in 2019-20. Female candidates could compete for both the gender-neutral pool and the female-only pool, so the policy expanded overall intake instead of reallocating existing seats.

The great leap of 2024

The number of female-only supernumerary seats fell from 1,567 in 2022 to 1,453 in 2023. It then jumped to 3,566 in 2024, and rose further to 3,632 in 2025 and 3,776 in 2026.

Their share of total capacity went from about 9.4% in 2022 and 8.4% in 2023 to 20.1% in 2024, 20% in 2025 and 20.1% in 2026. Around one in five seats in the reported capacity has been a female-only supernumerary seat since 2024.

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The largest change came between 2023 and 2024, when these seats increased by 2,113. The rise has been far smaller since: 66 in 2025 and 144 in 2026.

These figures show seat availability, not the number of women who enrolled. In 2025, for instance, 3,664 female candidates secured IIT seats, or 20.15% of the 18,188 seats allotted. Of these, 3,633 came through the female-only pool and 31 through the gender-neutral pool.

Foreign nationals and OCI/PIO candidates

The reports distinguish foreign nationals from OCI/PIO candidates treated as Indian nationals. The number of foreign nationals allotted seats was 66 in 2022, four in 2023 and two in 2024.

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Also Read | IITs, IIMs see more women joining than ever as placements and salary packages rise

The number of OCI/PIO candidates treated as Indian nationals who secured seats rose from 75 in 2023 to 88 in 2024 and 96 in 2025. These categories cannot be compared directly, and the figures do not establish changes in international interest, since applicant numbers are not available.

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