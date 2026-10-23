IIT seats rise 13.4% since 2022 to 18,826; female supernumerary seats more than double

The total seat capacity across the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) increased by 13.4% between 2022 and 2026, from 16,598 to 18,826, according to Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced data. This represents an addition of 2,228 seats over the period.
The expansion was accompanied by a sharp increase in female-only supernumerary seats, which rose from 1,567 in 2022 to 3,776 in 2026. The number of seats allotted in the final counselling round also varied from the reported capacity, partly because additional supernumerary seats were created for specific categories and tie-breaking cases.
What student data shows
IIT seat capacity increased every year between 2022 and 2026, although the pace varied. It rose by 787 seats in 2023, by 375 in 2024, by 400 in 2025 and by 666 in 2026. The largest year-on-year increase was between 2022 and 2023, when capacity grew by about 4.7%. Growth slowed to 2.2% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025, before picking up to 3.7% in 2026.
The total capacity includes female-only supernumerary seats. These are additional seats created for female candidates over and above the regular pool, rather than seats taken from it.
IIT seats rise 13.4% since 2022 to 18,826
The policy was introduced in 2018 to improve women’s representation in the IITs, where female enrolment was around 8% at the time. The government set targets of 14% in 2018-19, 17% in 2019-20 and 20% in 2020-21 through additional seats. The IITs created 835 female-only supernumerary seats in 2018-19 and 1,122 in 2019-20. Female candidates could compete for both the gender-neutral pool and the female-only pool, so the policy expanded overall intake instead of reallocating existing seats.
The great leap of 2024
The number of female-only supernumerary seats fell from 1,567 in 2022 to 1,453 in 2023. It then jumped to 3,566 in 2024, and rose further to 3,632 in 2025 and 3,776 in 2026.
Their share of total capacity went from about 9.4% in 2022 and 8.4% in 2023 to 20.1% in 2024, 20% in 2025 and 20.1% in 2026. Around one in five seats in the reported capacity has been a female-only supernumerary seat since 2024.
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The largest change came between 2023 and 2024, when these seats increased by 2,113. The rise has been far smaller since: 66 in 2025 and 144 in 2026.
These figures show seat availability, not the number of women who enrolled. In 2025, for instance, 3,664 female candidates secured IIT seats, or 20.15% of the 18,188 seats allotted. Of these, 3,633 came through the female-only pool and 31 through the gender-neutral pool.
Foreign nationals and OCI/PIO candidates
The reports distinguish foreign nationals from OCI/PIO candidates treated as Indian nationals. The number of foreign nationals allotted seats was 66 in 2022, four in 2023 and two in 2024.
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The number of OCI/PIO candidates treated as Indian nationals who secured seats rose from 75 in 2023 to 88 in 2024 and 96 in 2025. These categories cannot be compared directly, and the figures do not establish changes in international interest, since applicant numbers are not available.