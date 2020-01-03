IIT-Ropar to host 16th international meet on digital forensics in New Delhi

The conference will also have a poster session to showcase interesting ideas from young researchers and practitioners. (File) The conference will also have a poster session to showcase interesting ideas from young researchers and practitioners. (File)

The Indian Institute of Technology Ropar in collaboration with the University of Tulsa, USA is organising the 16th Annual IFIP WG 11.9 International Conference on Digital Forensics in New Delhi from January 6 to 8. The conference will see participation by academicians, researchers, law enforcement personnel and government officials from over ten countries, including the USA, UK, Hong Kong and Australia.

The three-day conference will comprise nine sessions where 21 research papers will be presented on topics like Digital Forensic Models, Network Forensics, Digital Forensic Tools and Techniques, Cloud Forensics, Mobile and Embedded Device Forensics, Industrial Control System and Forensics. The keynote lectures will be delivered by experts such as Lt Gen Rajesh Pant (retd), National Cyber Security Coordinator (NSCS), National Security Council Secretariat; Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In who will speak on “Digital Forensics – The Way Forward”; and Dr Gaurav Gupta, Additional Director and Scientist E, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), who will expound on “The Future of Digital Forensic Ecosystem”.

Talking about the conference, Dr Gaurav Gupta, General Chair of the conference and Additional Director/ Scientist ‘E’ at Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) said, “Since criminals are the most creative but lazy people on earth, these traits can be used to develop solutions to tackle the menace of computer frauds and cyber crimes. This conference will serve as a platform for researchers and practitioners from all around the world to showcase their novel research work targeted towards that goal.” The conference will also have a poster session to showcase interesting ideas from young researchers and practitioners. The third day of the conference will have a day-long session for law enforcement professionals and specialists working in various digital forensic laboratories across India.

Dr Somitra Kumar Sanadhya, the organising chair of the conference and Associate Professor and HoD, Dept of CSE, IIT Ropar, will chair a session on the first day of the conference. Talking about his work and the conference, Prof Somitra said, “My area of work is centered around Computer Security. Digital Forensics is an emerging field which promises to deliver solutions that could benefit law enforcement agencies to speed up investigation of cases that involve electronic evidence. My aim in being associated with the organisation of the conference on digital forensics is to introduce Indian students interested in pursuing research in the field of digital forensics to top-notch research taking place in this area.”

The IFIP Working Group 11.9 on Digital Forensics is an active international community of scientists, engineers, and practitioners dedicated to advancing the state-of-the-art research in digital forensics. The 16th Annual IFIP WG 11.9 International Conference on Digital Forensics will provide a forum for presenting original, unpublished research results and innovative ideas related to the extraction, analysis and preservation of all forms of electronic evidence.

