IIT Ropar to award MTech in Defence Technology to Army officers under new agreement

Army officers on the Long Air Defence Course will receive formal accreditation through the MTech course at IIT-Ropar (Image via IIT-R)

The IIT-Ropar will award MTech degrees in Defence Technology to officers of the Indian Army under a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur.

The agreement was signed by Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT-Ropar, and Lt Gen Amit Rao, Commandant, Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur, an official statement said on Thursday.

According to the statement, the agreement builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Academic and Research Cooperation signed between Army Training Command, Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), and IIT-Ropar in December 2022.

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As per the agreement, Army officers on the Long Air Defence Course will receive formal accreditation through the MTech programme at IIT-Ropar, with faculty members nominated as mentors to guide their dissertations and research projects.