IIT Ropar, Syngenta and Google launch ‘Hackcore 2026’

The last date to fill up the form for hack core is July 21, 2026. (Image by IIT Ropar)

Annam.AI, India’s first Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture, hosted at IIT Ropar under the Ministry of Education, has launched Hackcore 2026, a national AI hackathon in collaboration with Syngenta and Google. The initiative invites innovators to develop AI-driven solutions for key agricultural challenges, including crop health, pest management, soil intelligence, climate-resilient farming, and the wider adoption of biological products across India.

The hackathon is open to students, researchers, developers, startups and innovators from across India. Interested candidates can apply at the competition at their official website, annam.ai. The deadline to fill up the form is July 21, 2026.