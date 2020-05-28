IIT-Ropar launches PG programme in Artificial Intelligence

The programme, with its focus on Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning. File Photo The programme, with its focus on Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning. File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Ropar) and TSW, the executive education division of Times Professional Learning have launched a post graduate (PG) certificate programme in Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning. The programme will be coordinated by The Indo-Taiwan Joint Research Centre (ITJRC) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), at IIT-Ropar.

The programme, with its focus on Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning, has an eligibility criterion of a minimum of 2 years of work experience in the IT industry. The curriculum includes modules on Emerging Technologies & AI, Data Science, Machine Learning, Programming with Tensorflow, Deep Learning & Neural Networks, Image Recognition, Speech Recognition, Al Applications, and a Capstone Project.

The course has a duration of six months and classes will be held over weekends as live online instructor sessions, with IIT-Ropar faculty and notable industry experts. The programme has been designed with inputs from industry and is meant for working professionals.

As per LinkedIn Emerging Jobs Report 2020, ‘AI Specialist’ featured as second among the top 15 emerging jobs in the country. Another report by Gartner mentioned that AI would open up approximately 2.3 million job opportunities.

Sarit Kumar Das, Director, IIT-Ropar, said, “IIT-Ropar has established itself as one of the top technological institutes in India. It focuses on promoting cutting-edge research and high quality publications in all the disciplines. It is expanding its outreach to industry and the best academic institutions in the world through active collaborations.”

The participants will get a joint certificate from TSW and IIT-Ropar, and also IIT-Ropar Executive Education alumni status, upon course completion.

