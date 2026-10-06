IIT Ropar launches AVNI app to help children learn about plants, crops and agriculture

The app is designed to introduce agricultural knowledge before children formally study agriculture as a subject (Images via IITR, enhanced with AI)

IIT Ropar’s Centre of Excellence in AI for Digital Agriculture, ANNAM.AI, has launched ‘AVNI – Grow with Nature’ digital learning platform designed to help children learn about plants, crops, food and agriculture through their surroundings. The web and mobile app uses artificial intelligence (AI) along with hands-on activities to help children identify and understand what they see around them.

The platform allows children to explore crops, fruits, vegetables, spices, cereals and millets. For example, a child can use the app while looking at a plant, fruit or crop and learn more about it through AI-powered identification. The idea is to connect what children see in everyday life with basic knowledge about agriculture and food.