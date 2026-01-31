IIT Ropar, Indian Army collaborate to launch MTech in Defence Technology

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Indian Army to introduce a Master of Technology (MTech) programme in defence technology. The initiative is for officers of the Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S), aiming to strengthen academic engagement and research in defence innovation.
The session saw the participation of leaders from both institutions, wherein the MoA was signed by Maj Gen Vikram Varma, AVSM, VSM, Commandant, ACC&S and Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar.
The ceremony was graced by personalities including Lt Gen S S Mahal, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), Professor of Practice, IIT Ropar; Shri Virbhadra Singh Rawat, Professor of Practice, IIT Ropar; Prof. Sarang Gumfekar, Associate Dean (PG and Research), IIT Ropar; Brig Kaushal Panwar, Commander SOTT; Col Tarun Badola, Senior Instructor, HQ SOTTT; and esteemed faculty and staff from both ACC&S and MIC&S.
Jointly developed by ACC&S and IIT Ropar, the programme is to align academic training with operational military needs. The curriculum will emphasize applied learning, hands-on research, and innovation-driven problem-solving to prepare officers for technology-intensive roles within the armed forces, according to the press release.
IIT Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja described it as a paradigm shift in India’s approach to defence technology education, underscoring its potential to transform how military personnel are trained to meet future challenges.
Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, emphasised the nature of this partnership: “This collaboration marks a paradigm shift in how India approaches defence technology education. By bringing together the intellectual rigour of IIT Ropar with the operational excellence of the Indian Army, we are creating a unique model that will produce defence technology leaders capable of driving India’s self-reliance in critical defence sectors. This is our contribution to Viksit Bharat 2047.”
Upon successful completion of the programme, officers will be awarded an MTech (Defence Technology) degree from IIT Ropar. The partnership encompasses several strategic focus areas like Joint Research & Development Initiatives, Next-Generation Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) Technologies, Advanced Armament Solutions and New Materials and Technologies for Armoured Platforms
