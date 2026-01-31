IIT Ropar, Indian Army collaborate to launch MTech in Defence Technology

The session saw the participation of leaders from both institutions, wherein the MoA was signed by Maj Gen Vikram Varma, AVSM, VSM, Commandant, ACC&S and Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Indian Army to introduce a Master of Technology (MTech) programme in defence technology. The initiative is for officers of the Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S), aiming to strengthen academic engagement and research in defence innovation.

The ceremony was graced by personalities including Lt Gen S S Mahal, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), Professor of Practice, IIT Ropar; Shri Virbhadra Singh Rawat, Professor of Practice, IIT Ropar; Prof. Sarang Gumfekar, Associate Dean (PG and Research), IIT Ropar; Brig Kaushal Panwar, Commander SOTT; Col Tarun Badola, Senior Instructor, HQ SOTTT; and esteemed faculty and staff from both ACC&S and MIC&S.