Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

IIT Ropar inks pact with IIT Madras, IIM-A incubated startup to offer e-learning services

GUVI will collaborate on research to upgrade its placement-oriented Career Program - ‘ZEN Class’ and Mentorship by meeting the standards of excellence in e-learning services through IIT Ropar.

IIT Ropar, NIRF Rankings 2022IIT Ropar, IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad startup join hands for e-learning services (File image)
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) is contributing with IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad‘s Edtech Startup GUVI for advancements in e-learning services.

GUVI will collaborate on research to upgrade its placement-oriented Career Program – ‘ZEN Class’ and Mentorship by meeting the standards of excellence in e-learning services through IIT Ropar. IIT Ropar will conduct experiments on teaching, learning and modern pedagogies that lead to effective learning curves among the learners.

IIT Madras' courses win Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards

The Zen Class Career programmes offer placement-oriented online boot camps in various in-demand domains like full-stack development, data science with advanced programming, data engineering, business analytics with digital marketing, automation testing and UI/UX, among others. The programme has a meticulous course curriculum and 360-degree career guidance from professional veterans.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 17:00 IST
Rupee’s worst is likely over, to gain in 2023: HDFC Bank treasurer

