IIT Ropar inks pact with IIT Madras, IIM-A incubated startup to offer e-learning services

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) is contributing with IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad‘s Edtech Startup GUVI for advancements in e-learning services.

GUVI will collaborate on research to upgrade its placement-oriented Career Program – ‘ZEN Class’ and Mentorship by meeting the standards of excellence in e-learning services through IIT Ropar. IIT Ropar will conduct experiments on teaching, learning and modern pedagogies that lead to effective learning curves among the learners.

The Zen Class Career programmes offer placement-oriented online boot camps in various in-demand domains like full-stack development, data science with advanced programming, data engineering, business analytics with digital marketing, automation testing and UI/UX, among others. The programme has a meticulous course curriculum and 360-degree career guidance from professional veterans.