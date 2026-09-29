IIT Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja awarded National Systems Gold Medal

The National Systems Gold Medal is conferred on eminent individuals for significant contributions to any branch of Systems Science and Engineering. (Image: Taken AI help to improve quality of the image)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar Director Prof Rajeev Ahuja has been awarded the National Systems Gold Medal by the Systems Society of India (SSI) for his contribution to Systems Science and Engineering, according to an institute statement.

The medal was presented to Ahuja at Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra, during the 49th (Inter) National Systems Conference, held from September 21 to 23. The conference was organised around the theme “Integrated Intelligent Systems for People and Planet”.

The National Systems Gold Medal is conferred on eminent individuals for significant contributions to any branch of Systems Science and Engineering. Former President APJ Abdul Kalam and former ISRO chairman K Sivan are among the prominent scientists who have previously received the honour. Kalam received the medal in 1997, while Sivan was a recipient in 2018, according to information provided by IIT Ropar.