IIT Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja awarded National Systems Gold Medal

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar Director Prof Rajeev Ahuja has been awarded the National Systems Gold Medal by the Systems Society of India (SSI) for his contribution to Systems Science and Engineering, according to an institute statement.
The medal was presented to Ahuja at Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra, during the 49th (Inter) National Systems Conference, held from September 21 to 23. The conference was organised around the theme “Integrated Intelligent Systems for People and Planet”.
The National Systems Gold Medal is conferred on eminent individuals for significant contributions to any branch of Systems Science and Engineering. Former President APJ Abdul Kalam and former ISRO chairman K Sivan are among the prominent scientists who have previously received the honour. Kalam received the medal in 1997, while Sivan was a recipient in 2018, according to information provided by IIT Ropar.
Reacting to the recognition, Ahuja said he was “humbled” to receive the medal and dedicated the honour to the IIT Ropar community, including students, faculty, researchers and staff.
The latest recognition comes months after Ahuja was conferred with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi for his contribution to defence research and innovation. The commendation was presented during a meeting at the Army Chief’s office in June.
IIT Ropar has been expanding its research and academic engagement with the Indian Army. The institute’s defence research work, backed by the Army Technology Board and Army formations, includes projects in areas such as resilient habitat, autonomous armoured vehicles and directed energy weapons.
The institute has also secured two projects from the Army Technology Board with a combined outlay of Rs 120 crore, with the projects expected to use artificial intelligence to reduce risks for soldiers operating in hostile environments. IIT Ropar recently signed an agreement with the Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur, under which Army officers on the Long Air Defence Course will receive formal accreditation through an MTech programme in Defence Technology.
Thanking the Systems Society of India for the latest honour, Ahuja said the recognition would motivate him to continue working on problems relevant to people and the planet.