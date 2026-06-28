IIT Ropar Director conferred Army Chief’s Commendation for defence research

IIT Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja was conferred with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation by COAS General Upendra Dwivedi in a meeting at his office on Saturday.

The recognition by the Indian Army chief is a direct acknowledgement of IIT Ropar‘s growing contributions to defence technology and research, underscoring the institution’s emergence as a key partner in India’s national security ecosystem, the institute said in a release.

Expressing gratitude, Ahuja said, “I am thankful and greatly humbled by this honour bestowed on me by the chief. I owe this to the hard work put in by the team IIT Ropar to create a defence research and innovation ecosystem to help strengthen the security of the Nation. This recognition will give us renewed impetus to fulfill our pledge towards ensuring Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence.”