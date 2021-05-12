IIT-Ropar, Dassault to jointly provide paid online internship programme for design and engineering students

Dassault Systèmes has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar’s Agriculture and Water Technology Development Hub (AWaDH) to provide an eight-week online internship programme for design and engineering students. This initiative will support the university’s online internship carnival. The students can apply for the online internship at the awadh.iitrpr.ac.in.

During the eight weeks of internship, the candidates will receive training on design thinking, material selection, advanced CAD (Computer-Aided Design) practices, CFD (Computation Fluid Dynamics) and FEA (Finite Element Analysis), advanced topics in systems-level modeling, life cycle analysis, project management, patent search, manufacturing simulations and techno-economic analysis. They will participate in the brainstorming sessions, patent search, and literature review. They will also learn about the preparation of patent documents.

Read | ‘Beyond my imagination’: Srinagar teen bags $70,000 scholarship to Qatar university

Starting from May 24, there will be 100 interns divided into 20 teams who will participate in this competition.

The winning teams from this programme will be offered paid internships for six months at IIT Ropar which they can do as per their academic schedule and convenience. They will also be offered travel and stay at IIT Ropar to explore the possibilities of future collaboration with the mentor faculty members.

In addition to this, the top five out of 10 winning teams would be supported with a seed grant for running a start-up.

Eligibility: Students in the second/ third/ fourth year of engineering undergraduate or equivalent programme from any engineering institute/ college/ university with specialisation in streams including aerospace, computer science and engineering, chemical, mechanical, production, metallurgy, materials, civil engineering, and more, are eligible for participation. AWaDH will be constituting interdisciplinary teams of interns and assign them to work on special projects.

“IIT Ropar is committed to nurture academic and scientific excellence among our students to innovate and solve real world problems across different sectors. At AWaDH, we encourage and enable extensive interdisciplinary reasearch in the domains of Agriculture and Water. The Online Internship Carnival is part of this endeavour, and we are excited to associate with Dassault Systemes for this program” said Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar. “This association will not only provide the interns with the opportunity to use 3D design and engineering technology but also crucial learnings about the industry standards and best practices. ”