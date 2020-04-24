IIT-Ropar develops device to test coronavirus instantly, awaits clinical trials

Coronavirus thermal testing being conducted (Representational image) Coronavirus thermal testing being conducted (Representational image)

A professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar claimed to have developed a prototype remote temperature mapping device which can reveal if a person is healthy, infected by COVID-19 or is more prone to the disease. As per a press release, the device monitors the infrared radiation emanating over the human face and can test people automatically without human intervention.

The prototype is ready, however, this is still awaiting a clinical trial. Only after clearance from the medical authorities, it could be used for testing on people.

Follow Indian Express Covid-19 tracker for latest updates

The ‘infrared vision system’, claims the institute, can detect the suspects based on the relative temperature measurement over selected features of the face with self-reference. It is expected to replace the hand-held thermal imaging devices which are widely used across places with human involvement.

Infrared imaging system Infrared imaging system

“The device will take an infrared image of the face of every person and show the image of the person within two seconds, giving the information saying Infected, suspected, or healthy. The information can be connected to the central desktop wirelessly and can help the authorities to detect the infected persons,” claims the IIT.

Read| IIT-Ropar researchers conceptualise doffing unit for disposal of PPE kits in sterilised environment | IIT-Ropar working on WardBot to deliver food, medicines to coronavirus patients

“This infrared vision system measures a wide range of temperatures with a pixel resolution of 160 X 120 and sensitivity of 70 mK. Further, the thermograms captured during the screening process are exported to the processing unit wirelessly and the decision will be displayed almost in no time,” it claimed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd