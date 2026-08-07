IIT Ropar awards 761 degrees at 15th convocation; highlights new ‘flexible’ UG curriculum

The graduating batch comprised of 377 BTech, 177 MTech, 65 MSc, 140 PhD, one BSc and one Diploma student (Image via IIT Ropar)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar awarded degrees to 761 students during its 15th Convocation, with the graduating batch comprising 377 BTech, 177 MTech, 65 MSc, 140 PhD, one BSc and one Diploma student.

Highlighting developments over the past year, the institute said it has introduced a redesigned undergraduate curriculum from the 2026–27 academic session, allowing students to complete core courses by the end of the third year and spend the remaining period on electives, internships, research and startup projects. IIT Ropar also launched an Interdisciplinary Integrated Dual Degree Programme and a one-year postgraduate diploma in UAV Operations and Drone Technology in partnership with Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University.