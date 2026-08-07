IIT Ropar awards 761 degrees at 15th convocation; highlights new ‘flexible’ UG curriculum

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar awarded degrees to 761 students during its 15th Convocation, with the graduating batch comprising 377 BTech, 177 MTech, 65 MSc, 140 PhD, one BSc and one Diploma student.
Highlighting developments over the past year, the institute said it has introduced a redesigned undergraduate curriculum from the 2026–27 academic session, allowing students to complete core courses by the end of the third year and spend the remaining period on electives, internships, research and startup projects. IIT Ropar also launched an Interdisciplinary Integrated Dual Degree Programme and a one-year postgraduate diploma in UAV Operations and Drone Technology in partnership with Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University.
On the research front, IIT Ropar said it is currently executing 616 sponsored research projects and around 1,130 industrial consultancy projects. The institute also reported new defence collaborations, including two projects supported by the Army Technology Board and an MoU with the Indian Air Force. Its AgriTech initiative, ANNAM.AI, expanded through the AgriAI Global Summit, a hackathon organised with Syngenta in France, and the deployment of hyperlocal weather stations across Punjab. Construction also commenced on a 500-seat girls’ hostel and a new lecture hall complex.
According to the institute, the convocation was attended by Satyanarayan Nuwal, Founder and Chairman of Solar Industries India Limited and Padma Shri awardee, as the chief guest. Shri Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of the IIT Ropar Board of Governors, presided over the ceremony, while Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, presented the Director’s Report.
Addressing the graduating students, Satyanarayan Nuwal said persistence plays a greater role than background in achieving success and encouraged graduates to pursue challenging sectors and build long-term expertise rather than seeking comfortable career paths.
Congratulating the graduates, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja said education is a balance between acquiring knowledge and developing character and values, encouraging students to continue learning and contribute meaningfully to society.