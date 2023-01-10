IIT Roorkee’s Shishir Sinha receives Digital India 2022 Silver Icon award

IIT Roorkee: Prof. Shishir Sinha from the Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Roorkee has been awarded with the Digital India 2022 Silver Icon Award on behalf of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET).

He received the award from the President of India Droupadi Murmuji, in the category of ‘Best web and mobile initiatives complying with GIGW and Accessibility Guidelines.’ The award ceremony was held on January 7, 2023.

Sinha, holds the position of Director General at CIPET (Dept of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India) and is one of India’s top academicians focusing on important national technologies, such as turning waste polymer into value-added products.

“CIPET being a 54 year old organisation started digitising its activities in phased manner with support and guidance of DCPC. These initiative facilitates the students,customers,Industry and all the stakeholders to know updated information on the STAR activities that are being carried out by CIPET,” Shishir Sinha said.

JEE Advanced 2023 | Why is Class 12 performance criterion important for IIT admissions

Prof. K K Pant, director of IIT Roorkee congratulated Prof Sinha, “This recognizes the work done by CIPET Team under the leadership of Prof. Sinha.”

The Digital India Awards 2022 provide a chance to highlight digital activities. With these awards, government organisations at all levels are encouraged to develop cutting-edge digital solutions.