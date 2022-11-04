IIT Roorkee’s new director to focus on start-ups, sustainability

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has appointed Prof Kamal Kishore Pant (K K Pant) as the new director for the institute. Prof Pant was earlier working as the former dean faculty and professor for the Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT Delhi.

Under his leadership, the institute is planning to create new R&D infrastructure to promote IIT Roorkee as a significant hub for training a international scholars and to forge global alliances addressing cutting-edge research and innovation.

Keeping in mind the changing landscape of unicorns in India, he also aims to support the establishment of start-ups. “Aligning with the institute’s vision, like all my contemporaries, we will work towards scaling greater heights to create a sustainable and equitable society through teaching of cutting-edge academic content using state-of-the-art methodologies and innovative research in science and technology,” he said.

The institute will now also focus more on Vision 2030 (Sustainable Clean and Green energy, Electric vehicles), renewables, rural industrialisation, space, self-sufficiency in food production, distress-free healthcare, and digital India) that will result in employable/entrepreneurial engineers

Prof Pant earned his PhD (Chemical Engineering) degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur in 1997, and is a Fellow of the scientific academies INAE and NASI. He is also a leading expert futuristic technologies and succeeded the outgoing Director, Prof A K Chaturvedi.