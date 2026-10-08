IIT Roorkee, University of Calgary to launch joint doctoral degree programme

IIT Roorkee (IITR) and the University of Calgary (UCalgary) (Image: IIT Roorkee)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has signed an agreement with the University of Calgary (UCalgary), Canada, to launch a Joint Doctoral Degree Program (JDDP).

The agreement, signed by IIT Roorkee during a ceremony in Calgary, aims to strengthen academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

The programme has been introduced to promote academic exchange, strengthen joint research, and develop globally relevant technologies in areas such as sustainable development, clean energy, circular economy, water and wastewater management, critical minerals and semiconductor-related technologies.

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Under JDDP, doctoral students will receive joint supervision, acquire interdisciplinary research experience and get access to the academic and research facilities of both institutions. The partnership will also focus on converting research proposals into practical technologies through innovation, entrepreneurship and technology commercialisation.