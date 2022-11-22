scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

IIT Roorkee to offer programme on HR Analytics 

To apply, individuals must have a bachelor's degree in any background. Working professionals with over six years of work experience aspiring to leverage analytics to make business decisions can also register for the programme.

IIT Roorkee will offer a programme on HR Analytics: Unlocking Human Capital jointly with an online digital skills training platform Simplilearn. The programme consists of live online masterclasses with the curriculum designed and delivered by IIT Roorkee professors. It will include real-world applications of analytics across HR and multiple other domains and sectors, practical exposure through hands-on projects and a Capstone, and industry-relevant case-based learning.

The course is offered through the Continuing Education Centre, IIT Roorkee (CEC IITR).

The programme, as per IIT-Roorkee, has been specifically designed for mid to senior-level managers and C-suite executives. It will consist of interactive doubt-clearing sessions to ensure clarity of course concepts, along with Simplilearn’s job assistance and a certificate of completion from CEC IIT Roorkee.

The programme is meant for HR professionals across industries at mid to senior levels to learn to use analytics for data-driven decisions. HR managers who engage with data teams and output reports and want to have more meaningful conversations to get the best value from business data will benefit from the programme. Additionally, C-suite executives and consultants seeking data insights and a practical understanding of HR analytics to initiate new projects or launch new business ideas can benefit from this programme.

Read |Despite increase in hiring, companies offer internships over permanent roles: How placement structure changed post-Covid

To apply, individuals must have a bachelor’s degree in any background. Working professionals with over six years of work experience aspiring to leverage analytics to make business decisions can also register for the programme. Prior coding or technology expertise is not necessary to sign up for the programme.

The programme will be launched in India and globally. The course’s duration is six months of online self-learning and masterclasses. The core concepts of the program include Foundations of Business Analytics, Statistical Analysis for Business Decision Making, Exploratory Data Analysis and Visualization using R, Predictive Analytics for Business, Data Science and Machine Learning for Decision Making, HR Analytics for People Strategy, and Capstone Projects. The electives will consist of HR Analytics Unlocking Human Capital – academic masterclasses.

